PM Modi arrives at NSG stadium amid rousing welcome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a rousing welcome on Sunday when he arrived at the crowded NSG stadium to address the Indian-American community along with US President Donald Trump. Trump would join Modi as a "special gesture" by the US President to underscore the special bond between the two countries. It is for the first time that Trump and Modi would share a stage together and address a record crowd of 50,000 Indian-Americans.

Welcoming Prime Minister Modi, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner highlighted the significance of the event and said that Indians have been a key figure in the development of his city. "Honoured to say Howdy to Modi in Houston," he said.

Organized by the non-profit Texas India Forum, the event, with the tagline 'Shared Dreams, Bright Futures', will shine a light on the tremendous contribution of Indo-Americans in the United States and the strong and lasting partnership between the US and India. Ahead of Prime Minister Modi's address, Indian-American artists from Texas and elsewhere performed cultural programs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)