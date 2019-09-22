Border security vital to both America and India: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Sunday vowed to protect innocent civilians from the threat of radical Islamic terrorism and said border security is vital to both America and India as he emphasized on bolstering further the Indo-US security relationship. Addressing a record crowd of 50,000 Indian-Americans at the 'Howdy, Modi' event in the packed NRG Stadium in Houston in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump said the countries will soon sign several defense deals to bolster their relationship.

"We are committed to protecting innocent civilians from the threat of radical Islamic terrorism," the US president said. "India and the US also understand that to keep our community safe, we must protect our borders. Border security is vital to the United States. Border Security is vital to India. And we understand that" Trump said as Prime Minister Modi was seen clapping.

