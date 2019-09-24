Following are the top stories at 12:30 hours:

FGN14 TRUMP-INDOPAK-DIPLOMAT Indian diplomat refuses to comment on Trump's mediation offer on J-K, says 'wait' for bilateral meet

New York: Asking journalists to "wait" for the meeting between Narendra Modi and Donald Trump, a senior Indian diplomat refused to comment on the US president renewing his offer to mediate between India and Pakistan on Kashmir and his description of the prime minister's statement in Houston as "very aggressive". By Yoshita Singh

FGN11 PM-TRUMP-BILATERAL PM Modi, US President Trump to have bilateral meeting on Tuesday

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will have a bilateral meeting here on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, just two days after both the leaders addressed a mega Indian community event in Houston. By Yoshita Singh

FGN10 PM-3RDLD BILATERALS PM Modi holds series of bilateral meetings on sidelines of UNGA in NY

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) session here on Monday, including with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad.

FGN7 PM-TERRORISM No terrorist attack is 'more or less', 'good or bad': PM Modi

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that terrorist attacks anywhere in the world should be considered as an act of terrorism -- "not more or less" or "good or bad". By Yoshita Singh

DEL1 BIZ-STOCKS-OPEN Sensex opens over 200 pt higher; Nifty tops 11,600

Mumbai: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 200 points in early session on Tuesday, driven by gains in index heavyweights RIL, Infosys, TCS and Maruti, amid positive domestic and global cues.

DEL5 WATER-PRESIDENT President emphasises on reducing water footprint

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday emphasised on the need to reduce water foot print and said farmers, corporate leaders and government bodies need to actively consider it.

DEL3 PETROL-YECHURY Govt had benefit of low intl oil prices since 2014, yet taxes on petrol, diesel raised: Yechury

New Delhi: Hitting out at the government over rising fuel prices, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday said that despite the benefit of low oil prices internationally since 2014, taxes on petrol and diesel were raised.

BOM1 GJ-CYCLONE Cyclone 'Hikaa' intensifies, to cross Oman by Tuesday night

Ahmedabad: Cyclone 'Hikaa' has turned into a "very severe storm" while moving westward in the Arabian Sea and is likely to cross the Oman coast on Tuesday night, the MeT department said.

CCM1 BIZ-COAL-STRIKE

Complete strike at Coal India, Singareni mines: Trade unions Kolkata: Trade unions on Tuesday claimed that production and dispatch has come to a "complete halt" at the mines of Coal India Ltd and Singareni Collieries Company

Ltd, owing to the one-day strike against the Centre's decision to allow 100 per cent FDI in coal mining.

