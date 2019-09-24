Trump says would be 'terrible' if Johnson Brexit plan blocked

US President Donald Trump threw his weight Tuesday behind Boris Johnson's plan to exit the European Union as the British leader suffered a major setback in court. "They have to get it done," Trump said of Johnson's Brexit plan, as the pair met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

"It would be a terrible thing to do it any other way." "It takes a man like this to get it done," Trump said of Johnson, adding: "I think he is going to get it done."

Johnson on Tuesday vowed to press ahead with his plan for Brexit on October 31, despite a momentous Supreme Court ruling that found his decision to suspend parliament unlawful.

