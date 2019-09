Beijing, Sep 25 (AFP) Beijing hit back Wednesday after US President Donald Trump ramped up pressure on China over Hong Kong and its trade commitments. Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang criticised "the untrue remarks mentioned by the US side in his speech" after Trump put China on notice at the United Nations over its handling of pro-democracy unrest in Hong Kong and trade. (AFP) SCY

