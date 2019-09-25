International Development News
U.S. House chairman threaten subpoeanas after "damning, shocking" call

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 25-09-2019 22:47 IST
The chairmen of four of the U.S. House of Representatives committees involved in the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump called a summary of his call with Ukraine's president "an unambiguous, damning, and shocking abuse" of office on Wednesday.

The four committee leaders, all Democrats, repeated that Congress needs full, unredacted access to the whistleblower complaint that fueled calls for the impeachment inquiry and threatened to subpoena the State Department and White House if they do not turn over related records for a Thursday deadline.

COUNTRY : United States
