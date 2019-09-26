Schumer calls for whistleblower complaint to be 'immediately' released

Chuck Schumer, the U.S. Senate's top Democrat, on Wednesday called for the immediate release of a complaint filed by an intelligence official reportedly about a call between President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

"The public has a right to read the whistleblower's complaint for themselves. The contents of the complaint should be made public immediately," Schumer said in a statement.

Some lawmakers were able to view the complaint on Wednesday, but have been barred from publicly discussing the contents of it.

Also Read: UPDATE 4-U.S. Democrats pressure Republicans by advancing gun control bill

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)