Cong questions holding of BDC polls in absence of political activity by parties

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress on Thursday questioned the holding of polls to block development councils (BDCs) in the absence of any political activity by the non-BJP parties in the state. The schedule for the elections to 316 BDCs is expected to be announced anytime soon, with the polls to be completed before J and K is formally declared a Union Territory on October 31.

"We question the intention of the government regarding BDC elections without removing restrictions on almost all non-BJP leaders in the state, and in the absence of any process to carry out political activities by non-BJP parties," a Congress spokesperson said. He questioned when almost all senior leadership of the non-BJP parties in the state was under detention or put under house arret, what kind of free and fair electoral exercise will take place in such an atmosphere.

The Congress has always worked to strengthen the panchayati raj institutions and worked for enacting a legislation for the establishment of three-tier system in PRIs in the state in accordance with the 73rd Amendment of the Constitution, the spokesperson said. "It is unfortunate that the present regime is least cared about the basic democratic norms and traditions for any democratic electoral exercise and is taking crucial decisions in a unilaterally and arbitrary manner without creating the basic conducive atmosphere," he said.

Of the total 316 BDCs, 147 are in the Jammu region, 136 in Kashmir and 31 in Ladakh.

