BJP using massive mandate to crush opposition: JKNPP

Accusing the ruling BJP at the Centre of using the power of massive mandate as a "license to crush" the opposition, the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) alleged on Friday that the saffron party believed in "one nation, one party" politics. The party said the decision of holding block development council (BDC) elections in the state while keeping top opposition leaders under preventive detention was "full of offence and shock".

"The BJP has demonstrated as to how a massive mandate could become a license for crushing the opposition and extinguishing the democratic chatter altogether," JKNPP chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh alleged. He said, "It has amply revealed its (BJP's) penchant for destroying the entire opposition with only one party to stay and rule the political turf."

Singh alleged that while the BJP leaders were allowed to hold political meetings and rallies and enjoyed "unfettered approach" to the voters, the opposition leaders were denied access to general masses as well as the media since August 5. "Whereas the saffron party continued its unhindered campaign for second tier of panchayat elections ever since the passing of J and K Re-organization Act, the entire opposition in the state was barred from indulging in any political activity," he added.

Singh said the decision of holding BDC elections at a time when opposition leaders are under detention is "devious, totalitarian, undemocratic, sinister and repulsively bizarre".

