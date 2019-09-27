Congress' Devti Karma wins Dantewada Assembly by-poll

The ruling Congress has won the Dantewada Assembly by-poll in Chhattisgarh, the counting for which was held on Friday. Congress' Devti Karma won the bypoll for the seat, reserved for the Scheduled Tribes, by a margin of 11,192 votes, a poll official here said.

Karma polled 50,028 votes while her nearest rival, the BJP's Ojaswi Mandavi, secured 38,836 votes, he said. Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate Bhimsen Mandavi stood third with 7,664 votes, he said.

Voting was held on September 23. The voting percentage was 60.59 per cent. The byelection was necessitated by the death of BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi in a Maoist attack in April..

