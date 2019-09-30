International Development News
Discusses Bihar flood situation with Nitish: PM

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 30-09-2019 22:54 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday discussed the flood situation in Bihar with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said the central government stands ready to provide all possible help. Heavy rains across Bihar have killed at least 28 people in the last few days.

"Spoke to Bihar CM @NitishKumar Ji regarding the flood situation in parts of the state. Agencies are working with local administration to assist the affected," Modi tweeted. He said the Centre stands ready to provide all possible further assistance that may be required.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
