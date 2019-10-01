Congress demands resignation of Fadnavis, says he has no moral authority to continue

The Congress on Tuesday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has no moral authority to continue in office and should resign as it has come to light that he allegedly hid information pertaining to a criminal case against him in his election affidavit. Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil also trained his guns on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, charging his government does not believe in morality.

In a setback to Fadnavis ahead of the Assembly polls, the Supreme Court on Tuesday revived a criminal complaint against the BJP leader, alleging he failed to furnish details of two pending criminal cases in his 2014 election affidavit and asked the trial court to consider the case afresh. The Supreme Court has clarified that Fadnavis hid information about the criminal case, and the trial in this pending case will continue, Gohil said.

"If trial continues against a chief minister in a criminal case, then he has no right to continue on the post on the moral basis," he said. Gohil said Congress leaders in the past have set examples by resigning from ministership when they or their relatives names figured in any case.

"If the accused occupies the post of chief minister, then I and the country believe that there is complete possibility of miscarriage of justice," Gohil added. Union minister and RPI(A) leader Ramdas Athawale defended Fadnavis, saying he has an unblemished track record and will come out clean.

