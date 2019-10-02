Putin says he doesn't mind if his calls with Trump are disclosed

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he would not object to his phone calls with U.S. President Donald Trump being published and that he always assumed his words could potentially be published whenever he speaks.

U.S. Congress is determined to get access to Trump's calls with Putin and other world leaders, the U.S. House Intelligence Committee's chairman said on Sunday, citing concerns that the Republican president may have jeopardized national security.

