Indias image has gained global prominence: Modi

Indias image has gained global prominence and the world expects our country to play a leading role in resolving international problems, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Wednesday. He was addressing BJP workers at the airport during an event organised by the party's state unit to felicitate him for his speech at UNGA.

"Indias image has gained prominence in the world, which is expecting us to take a lead role in resolving global problems," he said. A large poster of of Modi and US President Donald Trump was put up on stage.

"The strength and the value of Indian passport has increased. The world sees those holding Indian passport with respect," Modi said. Modi said 'HowdyModi' has become a talking point among all world leaders he met after the event, held in the US recently.

"The fact that the US President came to the Indian event and stayed there for such a long time was great. After speeches, when I requested him, he came for a round of stadium without considering security protocol. I thank him and all those who organised the event," Modi said. Modi said during his US visit, Mahatma Gandhi was given "real tribute" by world leaders at the United Nations.

"Gandhi was with us, is with us and will be there for future generations," he said..

