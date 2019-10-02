International Development News
Lawmaker learned of whistleblower's concerns before complaint filed -New York Times

Updated: 02-10-2019 23:54 IST
The whistleblower at the center of a growing impeachment probe of President Donald Trump provided an account of his concerns to a congressional aide, who relayed them to the committee chairman now leading the House of Representatives' impeachment investigation, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

The Times' account, which cites a spokesman and current and former U.S. officials, said the whistleblower approached an aide to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff out of concern about how his allegations were being handled after he had a colleague pass them along to the CIA's top lawyer.

Schiff's aide suggested the whistleblower file a complaint, the New York Times said.

COUNTRY : United States
