Pawar kicks off poll campaign in Junnar; hits out at BJP

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday attacked the BJP government for "misusing" investigating agencies for political mileage and "ignoring" development issues in poll-bound Maharashtra. Addressing his first election rally for the October 21 assembly polls, he said the law and order situation has deteriorated in the BJP-ruled state.

"It is my fortune that I am beginning my campaign from historic Shivneri Fort in this important election," he said at the public meeting in Junnar in Pune district. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had demonetised high-value currencies in November 2016 to curb the use of black money, but the exercise proved disastrous for the country's economy.

The former Union minister targeted the BJP-led government in the state over the law and order situation. Thewinter capital the state and hometown of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis,Nagpur,is becoming the "crime capital" of Maharashtra, the Maratha strongman said.

Referring to graft investigation against Congress leader P Chidambaram and ED case against him in the multi- crore Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam, Pawar said the BJP government is ignoring major law and order issues and instead targeting opposition leaders. The BJP government is "misusing" investigating agencies for political mileage and "ignoring" development issues, he said.

The NCP is fighting the October 21 assembly polls in alliance with the Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)