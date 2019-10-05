Nominations of Cong-led alliance's candidate rejected

Two nomination forms filed by an RPI (Democratic) leader as candidate of the Congress-NCP-led alliance of Opposition for Maharashtra Assembly polls was rejected here on Saturday. Ramesh Gaikwad, who was contesting on Congress' symbol, had left a part of the nomination form blank, an election official said here.

Gaikwad had filed two nominations, one as independent and another as candidate of the Congress-led alliance, from the Aurangabad West seat. During the scrutiny it was found that he had left the column related to `offences registered' blank, so both nominations were rejected, the official said.

Gaikwad told reporters that he left the column blank as there was no criminal case registered against him. He would move the court against the rejection of his nomination forms, he added.

Other candidates in the fray from the constituency include Shiv Sena-BJP alliance's Sanjay Sirsat and Arun Borde of the AIMIM..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)