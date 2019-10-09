EU has no breakthrough Brexit offer, say sources after Times report

European Union officials denied on Wednesday that Brussels was preparing a major concession to Britain to get a Brexit deal done. The Times newspaper reported on Wednesday that the EU was ready to offer a mechanism for the Northern Irish assembly to leave a new so-called Ireland backstop after a number of years,

"Unfortunately, no bold new offer is coming from the EU side at this stage," said one official, while stressing that the bloc was not closing the door to more talks with Britain. Another EU official dealing with Brexit said when asked if the EU was indeed ready to make such a step: "I did not hear that."

