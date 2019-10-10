Corbyn meeting: Cong hits back at BJP, says J-K internal matter, no intervention acceptable

The Congress on Thursday accused the BJP of making "malicious statements" to distract people from its failures, after the saffron party asked it to explain British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn's tweet that he discussed human rights situation in Kashmir with "UK representatives from the Indian Congress Party". The UK unit of the Indian Overseas Congress claimed it had met Corbyn to condemn the Kashmir resolution passed by his party and reiterate to them that Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter and no intervention will be accepted.

"Our meeting with Jeremy Corbyn was held to condemn the Kashmir resolution passed by his Party and to reiterate that J&K is an internal matter and outside intervention will not be accepted. BJP's malicious statements are another attempt to distract people from their failures," the Indian Overseas Congress said in a tweet. The Congress also tweeted that the BJP has failed to answer questions on economic slowdown, unemployment and banking crisis and is resorting to spreading lies instead.

"The BJP has failed to answer a single question on the economic slowdown, rising unemployment, banking crisis and even the irregularities in the Rafale deal. Therefore they have to resort to spreading lies to evade the truth. They can't hide behind their propaganda anymore," the Congress tweeted. The BJP on Thursday lashed out at the Congress over its "shameful shenanigans" and demanded an explanation after British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he discussed the human rights situation in Kashmir with "UK representatives from the Indian Congress Party".

"A very productive meeting with UK representatives from the Indian Congress Party where we discussed the human rights situation in Kashmir. There must be a de-escalation and an end to the cycle of violence and fear which has plagued the region for so long," Corbyn tweeted. The Labour Party leader, whose stand on Kashmir has not gone down well with the Indian government, also tweeted a picture of the meeting.

The picture included Kamal Dhaliwal, who heads the overseas Congress in the UK. The BJP slammed the Congress, which had not offered any comment as a row erupted following Corbyn's tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)