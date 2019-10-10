International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Two men linked to Trump's lawyer Giuliani arrested on campaign-finance violations

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 10-10-2019 19:30 IST
Two men linked to Trump's lawyer Giuliani arrested on campaign-finance violations

US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

Two men associated with U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani have been arrested over violations of campaign finance laws, a spokesman for the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office said on Thursday.

The two Florida businessmen, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, are expected to appear in a federal court in Virginia later on Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Giuliani and John Dowd, the lawyer for the two men, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Also Read: Donald Trump reiterates threat to 'decimate' Turkey's economy

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019