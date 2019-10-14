Deviation from party line may invite action, U'khand BJP warns workers

The Uttarakhand BJP on Monday warned its workers of disciplinary action if they went against the party's policies, two days after a party MLA's hate speech against Muslims. The warning was sounded by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, BJP in-charge for Uttarakhand Shyam Jaju and state party president Ajay Bhatt during a meeting at the party headquarters, held after 90 BJP workers and office bearers were expelled from the party for indulging in anti-party activities on October 4.

At the meeting, Rawat said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'Sabka sath, sabka vikas aur sabka vishwas' (with all, for everybody's development and having everyone's trust) is the "only path" that the party workers should follow. "Any deviation from it by a party worker may invite action," Rawat warned as he asked the workers to "fight the tendency" to issue unwarranted statements.

A video went viral on Saturday purportedly showing BJP's Rudrapur MLA Rajkumar Thukral spewing venom against Muslims in his constituency, prompting the party to serve a notice to the legislator. In the clip, the MLA is seen addressing a gathering in his constituency and saying he does not need the support of Muslims and that he would never bow his head before a Muslim or in a mosque.

"Discipline in the organisation is very important. Its violation cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. We must always act with restraint strictly in accordance with the party's policies and practices," Bhatt said at the party meeting. Jaju said a party worker cannot dissociate himself from the party's ideology.

"The Prime Minister's development model is inclusive. Our action should be in sync with the party's policy lest it should be forced to act against us," he said. The party has also served a notice to Raipur MLA Umesh Sharma Kau after an audio clip went viral in which he was heard campaigning for a candidate pitted against the BJP supported nominee in panchayat elections.

The party has sought an explanation from Kau and Thukral.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)