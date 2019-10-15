International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

PM should attend to work, have less photo ops: Sibal

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 15-10-2019 12:15 IST
PM should attend to work, have less photo ops: Sibal

Image Credit: Wikipedia

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee's remarks that the Indian economy is on shaky ground, saying the PM should attend to work and have less "photo ops". Indian-American Banerjee, who on Monday won the 2019 Nobel for Economics, has said Indian economy is on a shaky ground and the data currently available does not hold any assurance for the country's economic revival anytime soon.

"Is Modiji listening? Abhijit Banerjee: 1) Indian economy on shaky ground. 2) "political interference" in statistical data.3) Average urban and rural consumption gone down - hasn't happened since the seventies. 4) We in (India) are in crisis. Attend to work. Fewer photo-ops," Sibal said in a tweet. Banerjee bagged the coveted prize jointly with his wife Esther Duflo and another economist Michael Kremer for his "experimental approach to alleviating global poverty".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019