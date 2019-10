Italian President Sergio Mattarella said on Wednesday his government was concerned by Turkey's offensive in Syria and he discussed the topic during a White House meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Appearing alongside Trump at a news conference, Mattarella said Italy condemns Turkish offensive and that the attack carries the risk of offering new space to Islamic State.

