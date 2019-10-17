After short stint in BJP, ex-BSP MLA joins AAP

Months after crossing over to the BJP from the BSP, Chaudhary Surendra Kumar joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday. Kumar said he decided to quit the BJP because he was "deeply affected" by the alleged demolition of the Ravidas temple in Delhi.

"Demolition of the Ravidas temple hurt my sentiments and I was very impressed by the work done by the AAP whether it was in the education sector or health. So I decided to join (the AAP)," Kumar said. Kumar had joined the BJP in July this year. Before joining the saffron party, Kumar was the president of BSP's Delhi unit. He was Bahujan Samaj Party's MLA from Gokulpuri in Delhi from 2008-13.

Welcoming him, Kejriwal said the Kumar has now come to the right party. "We are seeing how good people from all parties are joining the AAP and that is because people are very happy with the work done by us.

"Whether it is a BJP or a Congress supporter, they all have been benefited by the policies we brought in. That is why they all are extending their support to us," he said. Earlier this month, four time Congress MLA Parlad Singh Sawhney joined the AAP.

