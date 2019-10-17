Nitish to lead NDA's poll battle in Bihar, says Amit Shah

Ending speculations about his party's widening rift with the JD(U), BJP chief Amit Shah said on Thursday the alliance was "firm" and will contest the next Bihar assembly elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, remarks hailed by the coalition partner. Shah was also dismissive of the "anban" (bickering) between the two alliance constituents, saying it was a sign of a "healthy" coalition.

"The coalition is atal (firm). The NDA will contest assembly polls under the leadership of Nitish Kumar in Bihar. Nationally, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will continue to lead the coalition," Shah told TV channel News18.

He was asked if the BJP is considering fighting the state election, slated to be held by the end of next year, on its own. Kumar, who is also the JD(U) president, has been at the receiving end of criticism from some BJP leaders, including Union Minister Giriraj Singh, over a host of issues, the latest being the unprecedented "man made" waterlogging in parts of Patna.

A section of saffron party leaders, including former union minister Sanjay Paswan had even pitched for Kumar making way for a BJP leader at the helm in the state. JD(U) leaders also hit back at their BJP critics.

"Anban (bickering) is a sign of a healthy coalition. But 'matbhed' (difference of opinion) does not necessarily mean there is 'manbhed' (disagreements of heart)," Shah added.

Shah's unambiguous endorsement of Kumar's leadership of the alliance in Bihar is likely to end the bickering among their leaders. After Kumar decided to keep his party out of the Modi government, apparently to protest the offer of only one ministerial berth to his party, unease in the alliance has been palpable.

The JD(U)'s opposition to legislations on triple talaq and scrapping of special status to Jammu and Kashmir further fuelled speculations about fault lines in the alliance. JD(U) national general secretary and state minister Shyam Rajak came out with a flurry of tweets thanking Shah.

"I wish to thank the top leadership of BJP @AmitShah1 @narendramodi for having dispelled many doubts by speaking about fighting the next assembly polls under the leadership of @NitishKumar. It is a slap on the face of the opposition which was enjoying (the recent bickering)," he said. "Those wishing the disintegration of JD(U)-BJP alliance will disintegrate themselves since we have forged the coalition on an idea - that is to uplift 12 crore people of Bihar to which we have been devoted," Rajak added.

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, whose LJP is a junior partner in the Bihar NDA, seemed to have heaved a sigh of relief as he remarked in Samastipur - where he is canvassing for his nephew Prince Raj before the by-election - "We always said there is no confusion over leadership in the NDA. "Please go and ask the opposition what they have to say about this since all their hopes have hinged on the possibility of our disunity." Disgruntled JD(U) leader Ajay Alok, who had, of late, become critical of his own party, also appeared sobered down as he tweeted, "Amit Shah's statement would make the NDA rock solid and disappoint those who had other expectations. Only Nitish Kumar has the capability to further strengthen the NDA.

