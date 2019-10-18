Gurjar leader joins BJP

Former MLA Kartar Singh Bhadana, who hails from Haryana, joined the BJP on Friday, expressing his faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah. A frequent party-hopper, Bhadana left the BSP to join the BJP, a party he was a member of earlier as well.

Bhadana is brother of Congress leader Avtar Singh Bhadana and the family has influence, especially in the Gurjar community. Kartar Singh Bhadana has been an MLA from Haryana two times and from Uttar Pradesh once.

Inducting him into the party, BJP general secretary Arun Singh said the policies of Modi and Shah have influenced leaders of different parties to quit their organisations and join the saffron party. Haryana is scheduled to have assembly election on October 21 and the counting of votes is due on October 24.

The BJP, which is in power in the state, has expressed confidence that it will return to the helm with a bigger mandate.

