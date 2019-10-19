Deteriorating law and order in Rajasthan serious, worrying: BJP spokesperson

BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sudhanshu Trivedi on Saturday targeted the Ashok Gehlot government over the "deteriorating" law-and-order situation in Rajasthan, saying it has become a serious matter and a cause of worry. Talking to reporters here, Trivedi also defended the Centre on the current slow economic growth.

He said despite the weakening global economy, India is among the fastest-growing nations. Referring to the recent incident when some people attacked Behror police station in Alwar and fled with a person detained there, Trivedi said it is worrying that police stations are being attacked to rescue criminals.

"The law and order situation in Rajasthan has deteriorated. It is serious and worrying that police stations are being attacked and criminals rescued," the BJP leader said. Defending the Centre over the slow economic growth, he said if the world economy is weak, it will affect India, adding that the country still remains one of the fastest-growing economies.

He also quipped about the alleged factions within the Congress government in Rajasthan. "The state government takes a decision and the deputy chief minister (Sachin Pilot) gets to know about it through newspapers. This is a wonderful example of harmony and coordination," Trivedi said. He further said after losing in the recent Lok Sabha election, "Congress has no courage left to face the people". Trivedi said whether it was the issue of Article 370, triple talaq or any other matter, "the Congress party finds itself in dilemma".

When the BJP promised in its election manifesto in Maharashtra to give the Bharat Ratna to Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule and Veer Savarkar, the Congress leaders suddenly "became aggressive" about Veer Savarkar, he said. "The dilemma of Congress has increased to such an extent that its leaders are now making objectionable comments about the freedom fighters of our country," Trivedi said.

