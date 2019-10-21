Haryana records 65 pc polling till 6 pm, says EC

Haryana recorded a voting percentage of 65 per cent in assembly polls till 6 pm, the Election Commission said on Monday.

It said that the polling percentage would to go up once all the votes are taken into account.

The state had recorded 76. 54 per cent voting in the 2014 assembly polls. The voting percentage was 71.84 per cent in the 2014 Lok Sabha election and 70.35 per cent in this year's Lok Sabha election. (ANI)

Also Read: Fatehabad: Members of Dalit community protest against Haryana BJP chief over demolition of Ravidas Temple

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)