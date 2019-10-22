International Development News
Trump congratulates Canada's Trudeau on 'hard-fought' election win

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 22-10-2019 10:27 IST
Trump congratulates Canada's Trudeau on 'hard-fought' election win

US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated Canadian Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau early on Tuesday after the federal election put Trudeau back in power, though with a minority in parliament.

"Congratulations to Justin Trudeau on a wonderful and hard fought victory. Canada is well served," Trump said on Twitter. "I look forward to working with you toward the betterment of both of our countries!"

