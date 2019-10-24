Assam by-polls: BJP wins one seat, leads in 2 Assembly seats

The ruling BJP has won in one Assembly constituency and is leading in two other seats in Assam, while the the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) is leading in one seat, Election Commission officdials said. By-polls were held in four Assembly seats of the state on Monday.

Bijoy Malakar of the BJP defeated his nearest rival Keshab Prasad Rajak of the Congress by 24,001 votes in Ratabari constituency. While Malakar polled 68,455 votes, Rajak secured 44,454 votes.

Rajen Borthakur of the BJP is leading over his nearest rival Kartik Kurmi of the Congress by 49,599 votes in Rangapara constituency. Nabanita Handique of the BJP is leading over her nearest rival Sushil Kumar Suri of the Congress by 11,269 votes in Sonari seat.

Rafiqul Islam of the AIUDF has gained a lead of 26,972 votes over his nearest rival Shamsul Hoque of the Congress in Jania constituency. An estimated 72.62 per cent of over 6.78 lakh electorate had exercised their franchise in the by-election to the four Assembly seats in the state..

