Poll results beneficial for BJP in Karna by-elections:CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said it was clear from Maharashtra and Haryana poll results that the Congress is "losing ground" in the country and the outcome will also prove "beneficial" for the BJP to win all the 15 seats in the coming bypolls. Speaking to reporters here, he said in Maharashtra, the BJP along with Shiv Sena has got clear majority, while in Haryana also BJP will form the government along with independents.

"In both states (Haryana and Maharashtra), BJP is forming the government, all of us had expected it, due to some reasons we (BJP) may be short of a few seats, but one thing is clear from election after election that the Congress is losing ground in the country," Yediyurappa said. Asked about the impact of election results on the by-elections in Karnataka, Yediyurappa said "the results will be beneficial for us in the bypolls to win all the 15 seats." Bypolls to 15 of 17 seats represented by disqualified MLAs, whose resignation and absence from trust vote led to the fall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government and made way for the BJP to come to power, will be held on December 5.

However, citing defeat of some turncoats in Assembly elections in Maharashtra and other states, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah said "defectors" in Karnataka would face similar outcome in the coming bypolls leading to resignation of Chief Minister Yediyurappa. Regarding Maharashtra and Haryana poll results, Siddaramaiah said, in both the states, BJP has not got the majority to form government on its own.

"This means people are losing trust in Narendra Modi's leadership. Modi had addressed several rallies in this polls, his charisma and party charisma has not worked. Anti-incumbency against BJP is evident from the results and the mandate is against the BJP," he said.

Siddaramaiah also said in this election rather than the performance of the BJP government in both states, emotive issues of Pakistan and Kashmir were given priority, which people have not accepted. He cited lack of resources with the Congress and defections ahead of polls as the reason for the party not winning more seats in Maharashtra and Haryana, and also expressed doubts about EVMs, stating that he was not sure if that alone led to the party's performance in both states.

According to trends and results available, while Haryana seems to be heading for a hung assembly, in Maharashtra the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance looked on course to retaining power. JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy too said the results may have its influence on people of Karnataka and the coming bypoll for 15 assembly seats in the state will not be easy for the BJP.

He also expressed doubts about bypolls even being held on December 5, "as Election Commission is being controlled. Not sure what BJP leaders will decide." Regarding Haryana and Maharashtra results, Kumaraswamy said "In my opinion it is a clear message to BJP looking at the developments in the country after BJP government came to power in the country for the second time," he said.

There is a situation of "undeclared emergency" in the country by undermining independence of constitutional agencies, he added. Senior congress leader M Mallikarjun Kharge termed the party's performance in Maharashtra and Haryana assembly polls as "good" and said it has "reached the position mobilising things in a short period." PTI KSU RS BN BN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)