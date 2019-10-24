International Development News
Development News Edition

Poll results beneficial for BJP in Karna by-elections:CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 19:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 19:04 IST
Poll results beneficial for BJP in Karna by-elections:CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said it was clear from Maharashtra and Haryana poll results that the Congress is "losing ground" in the country and the outcome will also prove "beneficial" for the BJP to win all the 15 seats in the coming bypolls. Speaking to reporters here, he said in Maharashtra, the BJP along with Shiv Sena has got clear majority, while in Haryana also BJP will form the government along with independents.

"In both states (Haryana and Maharashtra), BJP is forming the government, all of us had expected it, due to some reasons we (BJP) may be short of a few seats, but one thing is clear from election after election that the Congress is losing ground in the country," Yediyurappa said. Asked about the impact of election results on the by-elections in Karnataka, Yediyurappa said "the results will be beneficial for us in the bypolls to win all the 15 seats." Bypolls to 15 of 17 seats represented by disqualified MLAs, whose resignation and absence from trust vote led to the fall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government and made way for the BJP to come to power, will be held on December 5.

However, citing defeat of some turncoats in Assembly elections in Maharashtra and other states, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah said "defectors" in Karnataka would face similar outcome in the coming bypolls leading to resignation of Chief Minister Yediyurappa. Regarding Maharashtra and Haryana poll results, Siddaramaiah said, in both the states, BJP has not got the majority to form government on its own.

"This means people are losing trust in Narendra Modi's leadership. Modi had addressed several rallies in this polls, his charisma and party charisma has not worked. Anti-incumbency against BJP is evident from the results and the mandate is against the BJP," he said.

Siddaramaiah also said in this election rather than the performance of the BJP government in both states, emotive issues of Pakistan and Kashmir were given priority, which people have not accepted. He cited lack of resources with the Congress and defections ahead of polls as the reason for the party not winning more seats in Maharashtra and Haryana, and also expressed doubts about EVMs, stating that he was not sure if that alone led to the party's performance in both states.

According to trends and results available, while Haryana seems to be heading for a hung assembly, in Maharashtra the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance looked on course to retaining power. JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy too said the results may have its influence on people of Karnataka and the coming bypoll for 15 assembly seats in the state will not be easy for the BJP.

He also expressed doubts about bypolls even being held on December 5, "as Election Commission is being controlled. Not sure what BJP leaders will decide." Regarding Haryana and Maharashtra results, Kumaraswamy said "In my opinion it is a clear message to BJP looking at the developments in the country after BJP government came to power in the country for the second time," he said.

There is a situation of "undeclared emergency" in the country by undermining independence of constitutional agencies, he added. Senior congress leader M Mallikarjun Kharge termed the party's performance in Maharashtra and Haryana assembly polls as "good" and said it has "reached the position mobilising things in a short period." PTI KSU RS BN BN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tacloban City: Fire breaks out at Robinsons Place mall

BSE seeks explanation from Infosys on non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Spain exhumes Franco's embalmed body from opulent tomb

Spain on Thursday exhumed the embalmed body of Francisco Franco from a grandiose state mausoleum ahead of its relocation it to a more discreet grave in a country still conflicted over the dictators decades-long regime. The long-awaited exhu...

Russian military police patrol Syria-Turkey border - RIA

Russian military police have patrolled along a new route on Syria-Turkey border, RIA news agency reported on Thursday, quoting the Russian defence ministry.The route stretched 60 km 37 miles along the border, it said.Also Read India is look...

Delhi court sends Chidambaram to ED custody till Oct 30 in INX Media money laundering case

A Delhi court Thursday sent former finance minister P Chidambaram to custodial interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate till October 30 in the INX Media money laundering case. Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar allowed the ED to quiz Chidam...

Blackouts as Malawi truckers' strike disrupts fuel supplies

Lilongwe Malawi, Oct 24 AFP A pay strike by truckers in landlocked Malawi has crippled oil and power supplies, leading to prolonged blackouts and fuel shortages on Thursday. Over 1,000 truck drivers stopped work from Monday, preventing all ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019