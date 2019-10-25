International Development News
Development News Edition

Sena-BJP tally rises to five from three in Raigad district

  • PTI
  • |
  • Alibag
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 10:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 10:50 IST
Sena-BJP tally rises to five from three in Raigad district

The Shiv Sena and BJP have increased their tally in the coastal Raigad district by winning five of the total seven Assembly constituencies in the just concluded elections in Maharashtra. While the Shiv Sena won in three constituencies, its senior ally BJP secured two seats this time.

In the 2014 elections, the Sena had won two seats and the BJP one in the district located adjoining Mumbai. The NCP and an independent candidate also bagged one seat each this time.

Although the district was once considered a stronghold of the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP), it could not win even a single seat this time. In Alibag, the district headquarters, Mahendra Hari Dalvi of the Shiv Sena defeated sitting PWP MLA Subhash Patil.

In Uran, rebel BJP candidate Mahesh Baladi, who contested the election as an independent, defeated sitting Shiv Sena MLA Manohar Bhoir. Former MLA Vivekanand Patil of the PWP was also among the losers. In Panvel, sitting BJP legislator and chairman of the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) Prashant Thakur defeated PWP candidate Haresh Keni.

The Mahad assembly segment saw sitting Shiv Sena MLA Bharat Gogawale retaining his seat. He won the constituency for a third straight time, defeating his nearest rival Manik Jagtap, president of the Raigad district unit of the Congress. In Shrivardhan, NCP candidate Aditi Sunil Tatkare, who is currently president of the Zilla Parishad (ZP), won by a margin of over 38,000 votes. She defeated Vinod Ghosalkar of the Shiv Sena.

In Pen, former Cabinet minister Ravindra Patil, who recently joined the BJP, defeated sitting PWP MLA Dhairyshil Patil. In Karjat, Mahendra Thorve of the Shiv Sena defeated sitting NCP MLA Suresh Lad..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Dr. Saloni Gupta is known for facilitating normal deliveries unless surgical intervention becomes mandatory to save lives. She strongly supports the global communication campaign of Devdiscourse - Mother, Not Patent launched on October 15, ...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

BJP will form govt in Haryana with independents' support: Subhash Barala

Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala on Friday said that his party will form the government in the state with the support of independent legislators as it fell short of achieving an absolute majority on its own. Independent candidates have come...

Connection between economic growth & reduction of fecal pathogens found

A team of researchers from the IIT Kharagpur have found a connection between economic growth and the reduction of fecal pathogens in groundwater. The presence of fecal pathogens in groundwaters causes water-borne diseases.Prof Abhijit Mukhe...

JNU sedition case: Delhi Police informs court that sanction to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar, others still pending.

JNU sedition case Delhi Police informs court that sanction to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar, others still pending....

Sena-BJP tally rises to five from three in Raigad district

The Shiv Sena and BJP have increased their tally in the coastal Raigad district by winning five of the total seven Assembly constituencies in the just concluded elections in Maharashtra. While the Shiv Sena won in three constituencies, its...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019