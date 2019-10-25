New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm. DEL14 JK-SITUATION Kashmir: Normal life continues to be hit for 82nd day, Jamia Masjid remains closed Srinagar: Normal life continued to remain affected in the Kashmir Valley as the historic Jamia Masjid in the Nowhatta area of the city here remained closed for congregational prayers for the 12th consecutive on Friday, officials said.

DEL1 HR-POLLS-KHATTAR Khattar leaves for Delhi to meet senior leaders Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar left for Delhi on Friday morning to meet senior party leaders and discuss a way forward as the ruling BJP emerged as the single largest party with 40 seats in a hung assembly. DEL43 HR-POLL-LD KANDA Gopal Kanda supports BJP, triggers row over his past Chandigarh: With six MLAs short of the number needed to form the next government, the BJP Friday was promised “unconditional support” by Haryana Lokhit Party leader Gopal Kanda, a controversial politician who faces a case of abetment to suicide.

DEL39 HR-YECHURY-KANDA BJP will take criminals to "grab power": Yechury on Kanda's support to saffron party New Delhi: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury hit out at the ruling BJP on Friday for taking the help of rape accused MLA Gopal Kanda to form the government in Haryana, saying the saffron party only wanted to "grab power". DEL31 HR-POLL-2NDLD MLAs BJP confident of securing support of all Independent MLAs in Haryana New Delhi: Five Independent MLAs, along with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP's Haryana in-charge Anil Jain, met the party's working president, J P Nadda, at his residence here on Friday to finalise the modalities of government formation in the state, sources said. DEL58 HR-POLL-SIMILARITIES Haryana: 10 years apart, same situation Chandigarh: The Haryana assembly elections have thrown up striking similarities with the 2009 polls – a hung House and a ruling party falling exactly six seats short of the majority mark.

DES9 UP-AKHILESH-INTERVIEW Going solo in bypolls helped expose BJP's 'darker side': Akhilesh Yadav Lucknow: The decision by opposition parties to go solo in the Uttar Pradesh bypolls helped expose the BJP's "darker side" and effectively conveyed message of their "failure", Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said. DES12 UP-BYPOLLS-MAYAWATI After bypoll debacle, BSP blames BJP for poor show Lucknow: After drawing a blank in the Uttar Pradesh assembly bypolls, the BSP blamed the ruling BJP for its debacle, saying it helped the Samajwadi Party win some seats.

DEL36 CONG-KARTARPUR Govt should pay 'Jazia Tax' imposed by Pak on Kartarpur pilgrims: Cong leader New Delhi: Congress leader Manish Tewari on Friday attacked the Modi government over Pakistan's decision to charge USD 20 from each pilgrim visiting the Sikh shrine of Kartarpur Sahib, saying the Centre should pay this "Jazia Tax" as it has failed to stop its implementation. DES27 PB-INTRUDER BSF kills intruder along Indo-Pak border in Punjab Amritsar, Oct 25 (PTI) A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force personnel along the Indo-Pak border in Amritsar sector of Punjab on Friday, officials said..

