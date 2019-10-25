International Development News
Development News Edition

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 20:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 20:32 IST
New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm. DEL14 JK-SITUATION Kashmir: Normal life continues to be hit for 82nd day, Jamia Masjid remains closed Srinagar: Normal life continued to remain affected in the Kashmir Valley as the historic Jamia Masjid in the Nowhatta area of the city here remained closed for congregational prayers for the 12th consecutive on Friday, officials said.

DEL1 HR-POLLS-KHATTAR Khattar leaves for Delhi to meet senior leaders Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar left for Delhi on Friday morning to meet senior party leaders and discuss a way forward as the ruling BJP emerged as the single largest party with 40 seats in a hung assembly. DEL43 HR-POLL-LD KANDA Gopal Kanda supports BJP, triggers row over his past Chandigarh: With six MLAs short of the number needed to form the next government, the BJP Friday was promised “unconditional support” by Haryana Lokhit Party leader Gopal Kanda, a controversial politician who faces a case of abetment to suicide.

DEL39 HR-YECHURY-KANDA BJP will take criminals to "grab power": Yechury on Kanda's support to saffron party New Delhi: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury hit out at the ruling BJP on Friday for taking the help of rape accused MLA Gopal Kanda to form the government in Haryana, saying the saffron party only wanted to "grab power". DEL31 HR-POLL-2NDLD MLAs BJP confident of securing support of all Independent MLAs in Haryana New Delhi: Five Independent MLAs, along with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP's Haryana in-charge Anil Jain, met the party's working president, J P Nadda, at his residence here on Friday to finalise the modalities of government formation in the state, sources said. DEL58 HR-POLL-SIMILARITIES Haryana: 10 years apart, same situation Chandigarh: The Haryana assembly elections have thrown up striking similarities with the 2009 polls – a hung House and a ruling party falling exactly six seats short of the majority mark.

DES9 UP-AKHILESH-INTERVIEW Going solo in bypolls helped expose BJP's 'darker side': Akhilesh Yadav Lucknow: The decision by opposition parties to go solo in the Uttar Pradesh bypolls helped expose the BJP's "darker side" and effectively conveyed message of their "failure", Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said. DES12 UP-BYPOLLS-MAYAWATI After bypoll debacle, BSP blames BJP for poor show Lucknow: After drawing a blank in the Uttar Pradesh assembly bypolls, the BSP blamed the ruling BJP for its debacle, saying it helped the Samajwadi Party win some seats.

DEL36 CONG-KARTARPUR Govt should pay 'Jazia Tax' imposed by Pak on Kartarpur pilgrims: Cong leader New Delhi: Congress leader Manish Tewari on Friday attacked the Modi government over Pakistan's decision to charge USD 20 from each pilgrim visiting the Sikh shrine of Kartarpur Sahib, saying the Centre should pay this "Jazia Tax" as it has failed to stop its implementation. DES27 PB-INTRUDER BSF kills intruder along Indo-Pak border in Punjab Amritsar, Oct 25 (PTI) A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force personnel along the Indo-Pak border in Amritsar sector of Punjab on Friday, officials said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Hezbollah warns of chaos, civil war in Lebanon

Hezbollah warned on Friday that a power vacuum could tip Lebanon into civil war, suggesting that adversaries including the United States and Israel were seeking to exploit an unprecedented wave of demonstrations to provoke conflict. Lebanon...

Irdai slaps Rs 4 cr fine on SBI Life Insurance

Insurance regulator Irdai on Friday slapped a penalty of Rs 4 crore on SBI Life Insurance for violation of regulatory norms. As directed under the respective charges, the penalty shall be remitted by the life insurer by debiting shareholder...

Rome public workers strike over state of city, national strike disrupts flights

Trade unions in Rome staged a general strike on Friday to denounce what they said was the dire management of the Italian capital by Mayor Virginia Raggi and her ruling 5-Star Movement administration. Workers from more than a dozen firms con...

BJP, JJP strike alliance in Haryana, regional party to get Dy CM post: Amit Shah

The BJP on Friday clinched an alliance with the Jannayak Janata Party, which has won 10 seats in the 90-member assembly, by offering the it the post of deputy chief minister. BJP president Amit Shah announced at a press conference held with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019