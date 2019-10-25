International Development News
Maha polls: BJP's vote-share down, NCP's gains most prominent

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 20:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 20:38 IST
The number of seats won by the BJP in the Maharashtra Assembly polls, results of which were declared on Thursday, came down to 105 from 122 in 2014, and its vote-share also dipped by two percent, Election Commission data showed. The three other major parties - Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP - also lost vote-share, with rebels chipping away in several seats, the data showed.

The BJP had contested 260 seats in 2014 and got 27.8 per cent of the votes, which came down to 25.7 per cent this time when it fought in alliance with the Shiv Sena. The Sena won 56 seats in the 288-member Assembly this time, bagging a vote share of 16.4 per cent.

Its tally is seven seats down than in 2014 while the vote-share dipped by 2.9 per cent this time. The Sena had contested 124 seats against 282 in 2014.

As many as 28 smaller outfits, including Independents, managed to corner 23.06 per cent of the vote-share, a jump of 9 per cent compared to 2014 when they had won 19 seats. Prime among these parties were the Prakash Ambedkar- led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul- Muslimeen of Asaduddin Owaisi.

Independents won 13 seats. The Sharad Pawar-led NCP garnered 16.7 per cent votes, slightly ahead of the Sena, bagging 54 seats against 41 in 2014. The NCP's vote-share in 2014 was 17.2 per cent, though it contested 117 seats in 2019.

The Congress had a vote-share of 15.9 per cent, a drop from the 18 per cent it got in 2014, while its seats went up from 42 five years ago to 44 this time. The grand old party had contested 147 seats this time against 287 in 2014.

The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena got 2.3 per cent vote-share, a drop of 1.4 per cent from 2014, when it had contested 208 seats. The MNS fielded candidates on 101 seats this time, winning one seat, just like in 2014..

