International Development News
Development News Edition

Sonia asks BJP to follow 'rajdharma', protect farmers' interest

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 20:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 20:33 IST
Sonia asks BJP to follow 'rajdharma', protect farmers' interest
Congress president Sonia Gandhi (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday asked the BJP government in the centre to follow its "raj dharma" and protect farmers' interest who, she said, were being forced to sell their products in various 'mandis' at a price 22.5 percent lower than the MSP and are heading to suffer a loss of Rs 50,000 crore. In a statement, the Congress chief said the farmers are suffering a double whammy as their product is being sold much lower than the cost price, while the input costs have risen significantly.

"The manner in which the crops are being sold at an average of 22.5 percent less than the MSP in various mandis of the country, farmers will suffer a loss of Rs 50,000 crore. How will they be compensated?" she asked in her statement. "Congress demands that this double exploitation of the country's farmer should be stopped and they get adequate cost for his hard work and labor. This would be the government's real 'raj dharma'," the Congress chief said.

She accused the BJP of the government of reneging on their promise of providing 50 percent plus the minimum support prices to farmers on their produce. "The BJP government kept benefitting a handful of middlemen and hoarders, who have looted Indian farmers for years.

"The question is why the farmers are being forced to observe a 'Black Diwali' on the eve of the festival. Today, the Kharif produce is being sold at 8 to 37 percent less than its cost. This means the Kharif crops are being sold at an average of 22.5 percent less than the MSP," she said. Gandhi said the BJP government has created more worries for farmers by fixing the MSP of Rabi crops in 2020-21 at only 4 to 7 percent higher than the last year.

"On the one hand, the BJP government has put fertilizers, tractor parts and pesticides in 4, 12 and 18 percent GST bracket, and have unnecessarily burdened the farmers through price rise and on the other, they (farmers) are getting diesel at higher prices due to its rising cost," Gandhi said. "Resultantly, the farmers are neither getting the cost of their products nor the right price. The country's farmers are suffering a double whammy," she said.

"Why are the farmers not getting remunerative prices for their production of Kharif crops like Toor, Udhad, Moong, Soyabean, Sunflower, Jawar, Bajra, and Ragi? What is their fault? The farmers are getting Rs 200 less than the minimum support price of Rs 1,835 per quintal. Why so?" asked Gandhi. She said a total of 140.57 million tonnes of Kharif production is expected in 2019-20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

Science News Roundup: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022; Post-apocalyptic fossils show rise of mammals after dinosaur demise

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

BASIC countries urge developed nations to adhere to Paris agreement to fight climate change

BASIC countries have urged the developed countries to take urgent action to close gaps and provide support to developing nations as a part of the commitment under the Paris agreement on climate change. A joint statement issued by Brazil, So...

JJP betrayed voters by supporting BJP: Haryana Cong chief

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja on Saturday dubbed the Jannayak Janta Partys support to the BJP in forming the new government a betrayal with the voters. Selja said the 10 seats that the voters of the state gave to the JJP were a ma...

More reforms, innovation to spur Indian growth: World Bank president

Attributing slowdown in the Indian economy to the global environment, World Bank President David Malpass on Saturday suggested that further reforms and innovation will help spur growth in the country. He also said that innovation in the fin...

Nitish launches over 35,000 schemes worth Rs 1,600 crore

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday launched around 35,000 schemes worth over Rs 1,600 crore, as part of his ambitions Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali campaign that seeks to boost green cover and the water table in the state. Foundation stone...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019