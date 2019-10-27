International Development News
Development News Edition

Mann ki Baat: PM says political parties, civil society played mature role after 2010 Ayodhya verdict

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 13:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-10-2019 13:25 IST
Mann ki Baat: PM says political parties, civil society played mature role after 2010 Ayodhya verdict
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the expected Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recalled how the government, political parties, and civil society prevented attempts to create fissures when the 2010 Allahabad High Court ruling on the disputed land in Ayodhya was to be delivered. He described it as an example of how a united voice can strengthen the country.

In his monthly "Mann ki Baat" radio address, Modi asked people to jog their memory and recall the days ahead of the Allahabad High Court judgment of September 2010. "I remember when the Allahabad High Court gave its verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi in September 2010. You could jog your memory a bit and reflect about the atmosphere then. Various kinds of people took to the arena. Various interest groups were playing games to take advantage of that situation in their own way," the prime minister said.

He referred to the "kind of language" used to "generate tension in the atmosphere." He said some loudmouth had the sole intention of hogging the limelight at that time.

"... and we all know what kind of irresponsible talk was floating around... This continued for five days, or seven days, or ten days, but, the court's decision generated a pleasant and surprising change of mood in the country," he said. On the one hand, the machinations went on to generate tension. When the decision was delivered by the court, the government, political parties, social organizations, civil society, representatives of all sects and saints on the other issued balanced statements. There were attempts to reduce the tension in the sociopolitical environment, he pointed out.

He said the dignity of the judiciary was honoured "and no allowance for any heated discourse or tension was made anywhere." "These episodes should always be remembered... It is an example of how the voice of unison can bestow strength upon our country," he said.

While referring to the Allahabad High Court verdict, the prime minister did not mention the Supreme Court ruling expected in a few days. A Special Full Bench of the Allahabad High Court had ruled that the disputed land in Ayodhya will be divided into three parts. A two-thirds portion is to be shared by two Hindu plaintiffs and one-third will be given to the Sunni Muslim Waqf Board.

The apex court is likely to deliver its verdict on the Ayodhya issue sometime in the middle of November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

Suits: Did Rachel get the farewell she deserved?

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Syria's Kurdish-led SDF says worked with U.S. on successful anti-IS operation

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces SDF said on Sunday they had worked with the United States on a successful operation against Islamic State, in an apparent reference to reports that IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is believed to have ...

Korea's Jang clinches Busan LPGA in play-off nailbiter

Busan South Korea, Oct 27 AFP South Koreas Jang Ha-na clinched the inaugural BMW Ladies Championship in a nailbiting finale showdown with Danielle Kang on Sunday, edging the American on home turf in a three-hole playoff. The former world nu...

On Diwali, PM bats for festival tourism

Extending Diwali greetings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday batted for promoting festival tourism in the country, saying we should welcome people from other states and countries while celebrating festivals such as Holi and Pongal. In...

I will not back government's election bid, says UK former finance minister

Britains former finance minister Philip Hammond said on Sunday he would vote against Prime Minister Boris Johnsons bid on Monday to force an election, saying parliament should be focused on trying to secure a deal to leave the European Unio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019