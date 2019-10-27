International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Lebanese protesters form human chain across country

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 18:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-10-2019 18:46 IST
UPDATE 1-Lebanese protesters form human chain across country

Protesters formed a human chain across Lebanon on Sunday, the eleventh day of unprecedented rallies against politicians accused of corruption and steering the country towards an economic collapse unseen since the 1975-90 civil war.

Protesters joined hands along Lebanon's coastal roads attempting to span 171 kilometres from south to north. The country has been paralysed by road blocks set up by protesters drawn from across Lebanon's sectarian spectrum. Lebanon's banking association said banks would remain closed on Monday, the first day of the working week. Schools and many businesses have shut their doors and banks have already been shut for eight working days.

The nationwide protests are targeting a political class accused of abusing power to exploit state resources for their own benefit. Financial strains are surfacing, including a scarcity of dollars and pressure on the pegged Lebanese pound. The government announced an emergency reform package this week, but this failed to defuse anger or to unlock funds from donor states which pledged $11 billion of financing to Lebanon last year, conditional on it enacting badly-needed reforms.

At the Vatican, Pope Francis offered his prayers on Sunday for young people protesting in Lebanon and asked for the international community's support to keep the country a place of "peaceful coexistence".

Also Read: Lebanon says Israel sent drone over Hezbollah area

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

Suits: Did Rachel get the farewell she deserved?

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead in US raid in Syria: President Donald Trump

ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead in US raid in Syria President Donald Trump....

Trump greets Indians on Diwali; says festival binds people together

US President Donald Trump on Sunday greeted the Indian community on the occasion of Diwali, saying that the observance of the festival of lights throughout America is important and binds people together. As we light diyas here today our nat...

Govt's pollution control measures have led to more 'good air days' in Delhi: Javadekar

Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar has said New Delhi, which in recent years earned the tag of one of the worlds most polluted cities along with Beijing, had more good air days this year as a result of numerous measures initiated by the...

FACTBOX-Baghdadi's death: a major blow to Islamic State

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died during an overnight raid led by U.S. military forces in Syria, a further blow to a jihadist group that once held a swathe of territory in Ir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019