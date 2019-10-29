International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Democrats set Thursday vote on U.S. House path to impeachment probe

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 02:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 02:40 IST
UPDATE 4-Democrats set Thursday vote on U.S. House path to impeachment probe
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives set a Thursday vote to lay out next steps for their impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, even as officials past and present refuse to cooperate. Trump and his fellow Republicans have spent weeks branding the probe illegitimate because the full Democratic-led House had not authorized it. If the measure passes the House, Democrats are likely to argue that it neutralizes those claims.

Several administration officials, including a former deputy national security adviser on Monday, have failed to testify to House committees engaged in the impeachment probe. Those panels are looking into the president's overtures to Ukraine and the possibility that Trump violated federal law by seeking foreign help for his 2020 re-election efforts.

In a letter to her fellow House Democrats, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House will vote this week - on Thursday, according to a senior Democratic aide - on a resolution that "affirms the ongoing, existing investigation" and spells out how future public hearings will be held. Pelosi promised to provide legal protections for Trump.

The measure will set the stage for House investigating committees to forward evidence they have collected to the House Judiciary Committee, which then would decide whether to advance articles of impeachment against Trump. Earlier on Monday, Charles Kupperman, a former deputy to ousted national security adviser John Bolton, failed to appear before the three House panels conducting one phase of the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry, lawmakers said.

Kupperman put off testifying while asking a court to rule on whether he should comply with a congressional subpoena or honor the Trump administration's order not to testify, his lawyers said last week. "He was a no-show. This is deeply regrettable," Representative Adam Schiff, chairman of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, told reporters.

At least nine others have testified despite being instructed by the White House not to do so, he said. Kupperman was expected to provide testimony about Trump's dealings with Ukraine brought to Congress' attention by a report from a whistleblower about a July 25 telephone call between the U.S. president and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Trump's request to Zelenskiy that he investigate former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, a leading candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, and his son Hunter Biden, who had served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, is the focus of the inquiry being conducted by the Democratic-led House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees.

Also Read: ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead in US raid in Syria: President Donald Trump

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Baghdadi's remains disposed of in accordance with law of armed conflict: Pentagon

The remains of ISIS leader Abu Bakr-al Baghdadi was disposed of appropriately in accordance with the US standard operating procedure and the law of armed conflict, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff has said. US President Donald Trum...

Report: Watt to have surgery this week for torn pec

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt will have surgery this week to repair the torn pectoral muscle that ended his season Sunday, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Watt, 30, faces a recovery time of approximately four months and ...

UPDATE 2-'We know we made mistakes' on 737 MAX -Boeing CEO

Boeing Co Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg will acknowledge on Tuesday that the aircraft manufacturer made mistakes, as he appears at a congressional hearing on two 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people, according to written testimony mad...

UPDATE 1-U.S. hero dog wounded in Baghdadi operation shall go unnamed for now

Answering the call to duty, a wounded hero dog was one of the few casualties from the U.S. special forces raid on the Syria compound of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. But do not ask the dogs name, because the military wont say -...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019