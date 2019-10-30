UPDATE 2-Trump says likely Baghdadi successor killed by U.S. troops
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the U.S. military had killed the person who likely would have succeeded Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as the leader of Islamic State.
"Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's number one replacement has been terminated by American troops," Trump wrote on Twitter. "Most likely would have taken the top spot." Trump was referring to Abu al-Hassan al-Muhajir, Islamic State spokesman and a high-ranking figure within the jihadi group, an administration official said.
Muhajir was killed on Sunday in a joint raid between Kurdish-led and U.S. forces in northern Syria, a senior State Department official confirmed on Monday. Trump on Sunday announced the killing of Baghdadi by U.S. special operations forces in northwestern Syria.
Also Read: Turkish President 'very much' wants the ceasefire to work, says Donald Trump
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- military
- US
- troops
- spokesman
- forces
- Islamic State
- Syria
- State Department
- Kurdish
ALSO READ
Ayhan equaliser forces France to wait for Euro 2020 spot
Kurdish SDF says 23 killed in fighting with Turkish forces on Monday -statement
Soccer-UEFA must do more to tackle "vile" racism -UK PM Johnson's spokesman
India, Netherlands need to combine forces to seek answers to global issues
Russia's military police patrol contact line between Syrian, Turkish forces - RIA