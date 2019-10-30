International Development News
UPDATE 2-Trump says likely Baghdadi successor killed by U.S. troops

US President Donald Trump (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the U.S. military had killed the person who likely would have succeeded Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as the leader of Islamic State.

"Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's number one replacement has been terminated by American troops," Trump wrote on Twitter. "Most likely would have taken the top spot." Trump was referring to Abu al-Hassan al-Muhajir, Islamic State spokesman and a high-ranking figure within the jihadi group, an administration official said.

Muhajir was killed on Sunday in a joint raid between Kurdish-led and U.S. forces in northern Syria, a senior State Department official confirmed on Monday. Trump on Sunday announced the killing of Baghdadi by U.S. special operations forces in northwestern Syria.

