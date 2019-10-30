International Development News
British lawmakers reject changing proposed election date to Dec. 9

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 01:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 01:37 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

British lawmakers rejected on Tuesday opposition parties' demands to change the date of the proposed early election to Dec. 9.

Some 315 lawmakers voted against moving the date of the election and 295 voted in favour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

