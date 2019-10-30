British lawmakers reject changing proposed election date to Dec. 9
British lawmakers rejected on Tuesday opposition parties' demands to change the date of the proposed early election to Dec. 9.
Some 315 lawmakers voted against moving the date of the election and 295 voted in favour.
