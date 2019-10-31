International Development News
Congress will win local body polls: Pilot

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 19:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 19:16 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief Sachin Pilot exuded confidence on Thursday that the party would form boards in the local bodies that are going to polls next month. Buoyed by the Congress' victory in one of the two assembly seats in the recently-held bypolls, Pilot said: "The Congress will win the local bodies election and will constitute boards."

The state Congress president said he had directed the district units to constitute committees, comprising young and experienced leaders, to make decisions regarding the upcoming local body elections. "I have said winnable candidates should get the ticket," Pilot said.

The elections will be held in 49 urban local bodies, including 3 municipal corporations, in the state. "The party's victory in the Mandawa assembly seat in the bypolls shows that the people have recognized the works of the government and have expressed faith in the leadership of Congress and its strength," he said. "We are working unitedly and performing well."

Nomination for election to the post of councilors will begin on Friday with the issuance of notification and election will take place on November 16. The notification for the post of chairpersons will be issued on November 20 and the election will take place on November 26, whereas the election of deputy chairpersons will be held on November 27.

