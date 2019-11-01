International Development News
If Shiv Sena decides, it will get required numbers to form stable govt in state: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday claimed that if his party decides, it will get the required numbers to form a stable government in the state.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday claimed that if his party decides, it will get the required numbers to form a stable government in the state. "If Shiv Sena decides, it will get the required numbers to form a stable government in the state. People have given the mandate to form the government on basis of 50-50 formula that was pitched in front of people of Maharashtra," he said while speaking to reporters here.

"If Uddhav Thackeray has said the Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena, take it in writing that it will be from Shiv Sena," he said. Commenting on Shiv Sena leaders meeting with the Governor on Wednesday, Raut said, "Farmers have suffered heavy losses. Our leaders met Governor yesterday and requested him to take stock of the situation."

Reacting to the reports of Maharashtra Congress leaders meeting Sonia Gandhi to discuss about lending support to Shiv Sena, Raut said, "I don't agree with that. There is this particular thinking, agenda, the ideology of every party. The kind of politics that Congress has been doing, they too will not want BJP to be in power." Raut also defended his tweet, where he took a veiled dig at BJP.

"This is for the world. This is human nature. What I think is good, I always put that. Whether, it is personal, social or political life, people or organisations, high on arrogance will sink," he said. Raut in his tweet had said, "Sahib, mat paliye, ahankar ko itna, waqt ke sagar me kai Sikander doob gaye."

When questioned about BJP's offer of giving more cabinet berths to Shiv Sena, Raut said, "We are not here for trading." He also refuted reports of Shiv Sena holding talks with NCP over government formation.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Thursday said," Congress is currently in wait and watch mode as far as the government formation is concerned in Maharashtra." On the question of whether Congress will support Shivs Sena in government formation, Ashok Chavan, said if any proposal comes from Shiv Sena, we may discuss it with our party high command. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

