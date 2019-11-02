International Development News
Development News Edition

My phone tapped: alleges Mamata Banerjee asks PM Modi to take care of issue

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged that she had evidence that the Centre was tapping her phones and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "take care" of the issue.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 18:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 18:38 IST
My phone tapped: alleges Mamata Banerjee asks PM Modi to take care of issue
West bengal chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaking to media in Kolkata on Saturday. . Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged that she had evidence that the Centre was tapping her phones and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "take care" of the issue. "It is a fact that Israel NSO has supplied this machine to the government. My phone was tapped and I know about it as I have the evidence with me," she told reporters here.

Reacting to the recent reports of WhatsApp admitting to a breach of privacy of users in India who were target of surveillance by operators using spyware Pegasus of Israeli company NSO, the West Bengal chief minister said that the central government was spying on politicians, media persons, lawyers, social activists and other important personalities. "Government is using this Israel NSO to watch the activities of politicians, media persons, lawyers and judges, the IAS, IPS officers, social activists, and other important personalities. This is wrong you cannot capture the privacy. Whatsapp was safe but even now it listens to your talk and your messages are no longer safe. So no landline, mobile phones, and Whatsapp messages are safe. There is spying going on."

"When government works it has to give instructions to its officials and sometimes this work is done after office hours but now when our messages are recorded then how our government will be able to give instructions to officials. I request the Prime Minister to take care of this issue," she said. Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Centre and more than one state government was aware of the security breach.

"The government has done that and one or two state governments are involved in this. I cannot give the names right now but I know that state governments have also done this," the West Bengal chief minister said. Mamata Banerjee said that she has heard that "the machine can be record messages and calls within 10 km range."

On being asked whether she will go for a Supreme Court-monitored probe, she said, "We have respect for the Supreme Court. When everything is lost then justice comes from the top court, let us hope so." (ANI)

Also Read: NRC will not be implemeted in West Bengal, it will destroy peace: Mamata Banerjee

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

NPCIL to commence construction of first indigenous PHWR next year

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-South Africa celebrates first Rugby World Cup win under black captain

Even before the full-time whistle went, Sakhumzi bar in Johannesburgs Soweto township erupted into a frenzy of cheering and singing as South Africa closed in on a 32-12 victory over England at the Rugby World Cup Final in Japan. The crowd a...

Explosion in Syrian town on Turkish border kills 10 -media, observatory

At least 10 people were killed and more than 30 injured in the Syrian town of Tel Abyad on Turkeys border after an explosion in a market there on Saturday, according to Turkish state media and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.The Obs...

People throng ghats on Chhath Puja

Devotees offered prayers to the setting sun on the banks of rivers and ponds in Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of Chhath Puja on Saturday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached the Laxman Mela Ghat in Lucknow and greeted people.This is a ma...

Shimla proposes plan to charge 'Green Tax' from outsiders

The Shimla Municipal Corporation has proposed a plan to impose Green tax on vehicles from outside the state entering the city, news agency ANI reported. The corporation has sent the proposal to the Himachal Pradesh government for approval o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019