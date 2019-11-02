International Development News
Cong will approach SC with the 'new evidence': Venugopal on Yediyurappa video

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 21:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 21:27 IST
The Congress on Saturday attacked the BJP over a video in which Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is purportedly making remarks on poaching of Congress and JD(S) MLAs, saying it will approach the Supreme Court with the "latest evidence". In the video that has gone viral, Yediyurappa purportedly can be heard mentioning the disqualification of rebel Congress-JDS MLAs and the alleged involvement of the saffron party's central leadership.

Congress general secretary organisation K C Venugopal, at a press conference here, alleged, "We kept saying that under the leadership of Prime Minister and Amit Shah, BJP is misusing all the government agencies like Enforcement Directorate, IB and CBI to poach the opposition MLAs and to destablise the opposition-led governments." "Now, there is a concrete proof and it is very shocking that he is telling, Yediyuruppa is telling that the Supreme Court may give relief to the defectors and they can contest elections," the AICC in-charge of Karnataka claimed.

"We are expecting the Supreme Court will view this matter very seriously and they will take action accordingly. Anyway the Congress party is approaching the Supreme Court with this latest evidence," Venugopal said, demanding answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue. The matter of disqualification is currently being heard by the top court.

