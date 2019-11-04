International Development News
UPDATE 1-N.Korea, U.S. could hold talks in mid-Nov -S.Korea lawmaker

  Reuters
  • |
  Seoul
  • |
  Updated: 04-11-2019 14:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 14:15 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

North Korea and the United States could hold another round of working-level talks as soon as mid-November to expedite progress before a year-end deadline set by Pyongyang, a South Korean lawmaker said on Monday.

North Korean and U.S. officials met for the first time last month in Stockholm since U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met and agreed in June to reopen denuclearisation talks that stalled after their failed summit in Vietnam in February. But that meeting also collapsed as the North's envoy said the United States was not ready and failed to show flexibility.

Both sides are expected to meet again no later than early December to kick-start negotiations before a year-end deadline set by Kim, South Korean lawmaker Lee Eun-Jae said after attending a briefing by the National Intelligence Service (NIS). "The NIS expected the talks would resume this month or early December at the latest," Lee told reporters.

"It's time for them to enter negotiations in earnest after checking each other's stance in Stockholm, and there's a deadline given by Chairman Kim." Kim is eyeing another summit with Trump in December, Lee said.

