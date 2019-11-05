International Development News
Development News Edition

Understanding of BJP to broach sharing of CM's post: Raut

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 17:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 17:43 IST
Understanding of BJP to broach sharing of CM's post: Raut
Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said it was "very understanding" of the BJP to broach the subject of sharing of Maharashtra CM's post for 2.5 years. Reacting to comments made by BJP leaders after a meeting of that party's state core team here, Raut also said the imposition of President's rule will be an insult to people of Maharashtra.

"I haven't heard what they (BJP) leaders said. But if they have indeed spoken about discussing the sharing of CM's post, then I must say it is very understanding of them," Raut told a Marathi TV channel. The Sena leader said, "we want a written assurance from BJP (over sharing the CM's post) as has been our stand from day one." The BJP and Shiv Sena are locked in a bitter tussle over the issue of chief minister's post, resulting in a stalemate in government formation despite results of the Assembly polls giving the BJP-Sena alliance a combined seat strength of 161, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288- member House.

In the polls, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena-56, NCP-54 and the Congress won 44 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

BJP not ready to discuss sharing of CM's post: Girish Mahajan

BJP leader Girish Mahajan on Tuesday said the party was not ready to discuss sharing of the Maharashtra chief ministers post with the ally Shiv Sena, and Devendra Fadnavis will become the next CM. Mahajan, a senior minister in the outgoing ...

In Europe, For Europe: Huawei Building Alliances for the Intelligent Era

Today, Huawei held&#160;eco-Connect Europe&#160;2019&#160;in Paris, France, under the theme of Enable a&#160;DigitALL Connected&#160;Future. The&#160;conference focused&#160;on the mutually beneficial cooperation between Europe and Huawei&...

Philippines: Judge Mario Banez shot dead in San Fernando - report

Judge Mario Anacleto Banez of the Regional Trial Court Branch 25 in Tagudin town, Ilocos Sur, was shot dead by unidentified suspect on Tuesday, CNN Philippines reported. It was not immediately clear there was more than one gunman involved i...

UPDATE 1-Iran bans cooperation with British Council, warns of prosecution

Irans intelligence ministry on Tuesday said any cooperation with the British Council was banned and would result in prosecution, the ministrys website reported.Britain ... was planning to implement a project for cultural networking purposes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019