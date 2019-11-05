Understanding of BJP to broach sharing of CM's post: Raut
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said it was "very understanding" of the BJP to broach the subject of sharing of Maharashtra CM's post for 2.5 years. Reacting to comments made by BJP leaders after a meeting of that party's state core team here, Raut also said the imposition of President's rule will be an insult to people of Maharashtra.
"I haven't heard what they (BJP) leaders said. But if they have indeed spoken about discussing the sharing of CM's post, then I must say it is very understanding of them," Raut told a Marathi TV channel. The Sena leader said, "we want a written assurance from BJP (over sharing the CM's post) as has been our stand from day one." The BJP and Shiv Sena are locked in a bitter tussle over the issue of chief minister's post, resulting in a stalemate in government formation despite results of the Assembly polls giving the BJP-Sena alliance a combined seat strength of 161, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288- member House.
In the polls, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena-56, NCP-54 and the Congress won 44 seats.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Shiv Sena
- post
- Maharashtra CM
- leaders
- Sena
- CM
- stand
- TV channel
- alliance
- Maharashtra
- House
- chief minister
- NCP
- Congress
- Assembly
ALSO READ
REFILE-UPDATE 1-White House's Mulvaney did not mull quitting over "quid pro quo" flap
Every vote in important, says Amit Shah on Maharashtra, Haryana polls
UPDATE 1-U.S. House speaker Pelosi makes unannounced visit to Afghanistan
Maharashtra polls: Mohan Bhagwat advises voters to choose representatives taking issues into consideration
Maharashtra polls: Do vote, says Fadnavis