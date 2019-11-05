BJP-Sena should resolve differences, form Maha govt: Shetti

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana chief and former Lok Sabha MP Raju Shetti on Tuesday said the BJP and Shiv Sena should sort out their differences and form a government in Maharashtra. The two saffron allies have been unable to reach an agreement on government formation despite fighting Assembly polls in alliance and together coming up with 161 seats in the 288-member House.

The Sena has been demanding that the chief ministerial tenure be shared equally, which has been rejected by the BJP. Addressing a press conference, Shetti said, "People have given the BJP-Sena the mandate and they should form the government by sticking to the formula agreed upon before the polls." "If the BJP-Sena fail to form a government, then the opposition should come forward and stake claim," he added.

On crop loss due heavy unseasonal rains in the state, Shetti said relief per hectare to affected farmers should be fixed at Rs 50,000. He said crop loss assessment was yet to be completed and threatened an agitation if relief disbursal did not begin immediately..

