International Development News
Development News Edition

AAP denounces controversy over Pakistan Kartarpur video

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday snubbed the controversy over the video song on Kartarpur Corridor released by the Pakistan government. Chandigarh [India], Nov 6 (ANI)

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 12:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 12:55 IST
AAP denounces controversy over Pakistan Kartarpur video
AAP) MLA and party spokesman Kultar Singh Sandhwan [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday snubbed the controversy over the video song on Kartarpur Corridor released by the Pakistan government. Party spokesperson Kultar Singh Sandhwan told media, "This is just politics. Some people have messed around it. One should not do politics involving religion. People of both India and Pakistan do not want to fight, it is politician who are doing hatred politics."

A video song released by the Pakistan government welcoming Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib has created a controversy as it features three Khalistani separatist leaders, including Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in the background in one part of the clip. The video, released by Pakistan's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday, has posters of Bhindranwale, Major General Shabeg Singh and Amrik Singh Khalsa. All of them were killed during Indian Army's Operation Blue Star at the Golden Temple in Amritsar in June 1984.

The video has surfaced just days before the Kartarpur Corridor is slated to be inaugurated. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the corridor on the Indian side on November 8, his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan will open the route on the other side the following day.

India and Pakistan had, on October 24, signed an agreement on the modalities for operationalizing Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, paving the way for its inauguration ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. The corridor will facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib.

The route will connect Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district with Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan. (ANI)

Also Read: INSTANT VIEW-Liberals projected to form Canada's next government -CBC TV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

EU, China agree to protect 100 of each other's regional foods - EU Commission

The European Union and China have agreed to protect 100 European geographical indications in China and 100 Chinese geographical indications in the EU, said a statement from the EU Commission on Wednesday.The deal will include protecting the...

Mi CC9 Pro: Here's everything about Xiaomi's 108MP Penta camera phone

Xiaomi officially unveiled today the much-anticipated Mi CC9 Pro with the worlds first 108-megapixel Penta camera system, AMOLED display, massive battery, and ultra-thin screen optical fingerprint scanner.HIGHLIGHTSThe Device will go on sal...

UST Global Acquires ComplyUSA Strengthening its Privacy and Compliance Offerings

BENGALURU, Nov. 6, 2019 PRNewswire -- UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, today announced that it has acquired ComplyUSA, a comprehensive compliance assessment and privacy automation platform.The General Data Pr...

Man gets life imprisonment for raping, killing teenaged girl

A farmer has been sentenced for life by a court in Maharashtra for raping and killing a 17-year-old girl in 2014. District Judge H M Patwardhan on Monday pronounced Shankar Bhogade guilty under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 rape, 302 murd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019