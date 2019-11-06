Good news any moment over govt formation in Maharashtra, says BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar

As the speculation over the formation of the government in Maharashtra gets rife, senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Wednesday said that there will be "good news any moment". "There will be good news any moment over the government formation in Maharashtra," Mungantiwar told media persons outside the Government Guest House at Sahyadri.

"There will be a government of BJP-Shiv Sena only. We all will work together for farmers and our alliance will form the government," he added, after attending a meeting called to discuss agrarian crisis in the state. Mungantiwar also welcomed the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar's statement that his party and the Congress have got the mandate to sit in the opposition and the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance must form the government immediately.

Earlier today, Cheif Minister Devendra Fadnavis had held a meeting with guardian ministers of all districts and Cabinet ministers in which six Shiv Sena Ministers were also present, the first instance of alliance ministers attending the meeting jointly after the polls were concluded. Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre has, meanwhile, expressed confidence that Fadnavis will be the chief minister again.

The BJP has emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats in the recently held Assembly polls, while the Shiv Sena got 56 seats in 288-member Vidhan Sabha. (ANI)

