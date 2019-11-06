International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP-Sena should form govt; Cong-NCP will sit in oppn: Pawar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 18:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 18:13 IST
BJP-Sena should form govt; Cong-NCP will sit in oppn: Pawar
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday asked the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena to form government in Maharashtra at the earliest, and asserted that his party and its ally Congress will work as a "responsible opposition". Addressing a press conference here after meeting senior Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, Pawar ruled out joining the Uddhav Thackeray-led party in government with the outside support of the Congress, an idea making rounds in political circles for the last few days.

"Where is the question (of a non-BJP government)?" he asked, saying the BJP and the Shiv Sena have been in alliance for 25 years, and they "will come together sooner or later". "If we had the numbers, we wouldn't have waited for anyone (for government formation). The Congress and NCP didn't cross the 100 mark...we will work as a responsible opposition," said the 78-year-old political stalwart.

Noting that the BJP and Shiv Sena have got the mandate to rule, he said, "They should form the government at the earliest and not allow the state to slip in a constitutional crisis. They should allow us to fulfil the mandate assigned to us by people (to sit in opposition)." On his discussion with Congress president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Monday over the issue of supporting the Shiv Sena, he said, "The Congress and NCP fought the election in alliance. "We want all decisions about the political situation to be taken by consensus. I am not aware what is the decision of the Congress." The Maratha strongman also dismissed speculation that he may return as the state's chief minister.

"I have been the chief minister four times and have no interest again," he said. Asked about senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel's meeting with Union Transport Minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Wednesday, Pawar declined to attach any political significance to it, saying, "It must be about some road work." Pawar, a Rajya Sabha member, also said Raut met him in Mumbai on Wednesday to discuss issues to be jointly raised in the Upper House during Parliament session beginning on November 18.

On Raut claiming the Shiv Sena will install its chief minister with the support of 170 MLAs, Pawar wondered from where the party will manage to get this number. "I have read about him talking about (backing of) 170 (MLAs to the Shiv Sena for government formation). We are also searching from where they will be cobbled up," the former Union minister said.

A journalist asked Pawar whether the results of the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly poll have changed the perception that BJP chief Amit Shah ensures formation of government in a state whether or not the party has majority. Responding, the NCP chief said, "If he is an expert, then like you (the media), we are also waiting to see the skills of the expert." Meanwhile, responding to Pawar's statement asking the BJP and Shiv Sena to form government at the earliest, Raut said, "He is right. The party with 105 MLAs should form the government." The NCP on Tuesday said a political alternative can be worked out in the state only if the Shiv Sena declared that it had snapped ties with the BJP.

Sources in the NCP said their party wants Arvind Sawant, the lone Shiv Sena minister in the Union government, to resign before going ahead further with the Uddhav Thackeray -led party. There has been no headway in government formation after results of the state polls were declared on October 24.

The term of the existing state Assembly expires on November 9. The BJP, which won 105 seats, and the Shiv Sena, which bagged 56, are locked in a bitter tussle over sharing of the chief minister's post and ministerial portfolios in new government, even two weeks after the Assembly poll verdict handed them a clear majority to form a coalition dispensation.

They won 161 seats together in the 288-member House, much above the halfway mark of 145. Besides, the opposition NCP won 54 seats, while the Congress got 44.

The Sena had called off a meeting to hold formal talks with the BJP on October 29 after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis rejected Thackeray's claims that a formula had been "agreed upon" on "equal sharing of power" between the parties ahead of the April-May 2019 Lok Sabha polls. High-profile meetings in New Delhi on Monday between Pawar and Sonia Gandhi, and the one between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP chief Amit Shah failed to give any indication of breaking the logjam over government formation.

Raut has time and again said the state's next chief minister will be from his party. However, the BJP has insisted that Fadnavis will continue in the post..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Buckingham Palace: Queen's new outfits won't use real fur

London, Nov 6 AP Buckingham Palace says new outfits designed for Queen Elizabeth II will not use real fur. The palace said Wednesday the decision does not mean the queen will dispose of all the fur outfits she already has.The palace stateme...

UPDATE 1-EXCLUSIVE-Iran briefly held IAEA inspector, seized travel documents - diplomats

Iran briefly held an inspector for the U.N. nuclear watchdog in the Islamic Republic and seized her travel documents, diplomats familiar with the International Atomic Energy Agencys IAEA work said on Wednesday, some describing it as harassm...

Nigeria and Togo among most improved in ease of conducting biz, reveals World Bank

Economies in Sub-Saharan Africa observed developing the business atmosphere with Nigeria gaining the first position among the years top global performers. According to the World Bank Groups Doing Business Daily, Togo stands next among all t...

UPDATE 3-Iraqi security forces break up protests in Battle of the Bridges

Iraqi security forces fired tear gas and live rounds into the air to disperse protesters in central Baghdad on Wednesday as the biggest wave of anti-government demonstrations in decades spread out across the capital. Reuters correspondents ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019